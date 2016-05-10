Nazaré | Portugal

A few images from a trip up the west coast to the fishing town of Nazaré, famous for big wave surfing and bad-ass old ladies who wear loads of skirts (all at the same time). I didn´t get any photos of the ladies, but next time I will.
Great shots there, Kerry. Sounds interesting bad-asses wearing loads of skirts.
Maybe I should go there myself 😀 😉
Thanks! You should definitely visit 🙂
Love these shots. The colours are incredible.
Thank you! Just visited your blog and love your Venice images, can´t wait to be back there later this summer. Also, can´t believe how long I´ve been following you on IG and never actually visited your blog. So silly!
Hello Kerry. Beautiful photos. The colors are so dreamy.
great pics. iwould love to retire there, is it difficult for south africans who are not portuguese?
So beautiful 😻 one day I wish I’ll go there too.
