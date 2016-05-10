May 10, 2016
Nazaré | Portugal

A few images from a trip up the west coast to the fishing town of Nazaré, famous for big wave surfing and bad-ass old ladies who wear loads of skirts (all at the same time). I didn´t get any photos of the ladies, but next time I will.

Nazare Portugal Nazare Portugal Nazare Portugal Nazare Portugal Nazare Portugal Nazare Portugal Nazare Portugal

  1. Hanna

    Great shots there, Kerry. Sounds interesting bad-asses wearing loads of skirts.
    Maybe I should go there myself 😀 😉

    • Kerry

      Thank you! Just visited your blog and love your Venice images, can´t wait to be back there later this summer. Also, can´t believe how long I´ve been following you on IG and never actually visited your blog. So silly!

  4. barbara erasmus

    great pics. iwould love to retire there, is it difficult for south africans who are not portuguese?

