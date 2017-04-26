fathom best travel photographers 2017
April 26, 2017
You guys, I am so stoked… Fathom recently released their annual list of 24 best travel photographers and I made the 2017 selection! I had totally not expected this and stumbled upon it about a week after they announced the list and I am super proud, even more so because some of the photographers I most admire (and secretly wish to be) are also on the list. To be recognised on the same page as Dan TomNicole Franzen and Alex Strohl (!!!!) is just beyond exciting so I just had to share this and brag a little bit. 🙂

Check out the entire selection as there is some really incredible work by photographers from all over the world, definitely worth a browse.

 

